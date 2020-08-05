Martha Dahn

KANKAKEE — Martha E. Dahn, 78, of Kankakee, passed away July 22, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Spangler, Pa., the daughter of Rodger and Elizabeth Marie (McCullough) Bergreen. Martha married Fred Dahn on Dec. 6, 1986, at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church.

Martha was a teacher early in her career. She also worked as a retail manager. She had been a security guard at Braidwood Nuclear Generating Station.

She was a master gardener. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Martha also served in the choirs for Asbury United Methodist Church and Something Special Singers.

Surviving are her husband, Fred Dahn, of Kankakee; one son, Michael Shawn Potter, of Gardner; two daughters, Kathryn and William Saathoff, of New Haven, and Mary Susan Potter, of Kankakee; one stepdaughter, Rhonda Hammon, of Villa Ridge; two grandchildren, Alicia and Marty; three stepgrandchildren, John Jr., Megan and Briana; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her first husband, Robert N. Potter.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.

