HERSCHER — Chuck Tibbetts, 67, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at his home.

He was born Nov. 10, 1952, in Watseka, the son of Edward and Doris (White) Tibbetts. Chuck married Debra Storm on July 1, 1977, at the Christian Church in Pittwood.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Tibbetts, of Herscher; one son, Justin (Amy) Tibbetts, of Kankakee; two granddaughters, Elliana and Megan Tibbetts; one sister, Patricia Donaldson, of Watseka; his dog, Bear; and many nieces, nephews and close family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Verna and Freida.

Chuck worked as a machinist for many years. He enjoyed being in the woods, camping, fishing and traveling yearly to hunt elk. Most importantly, Chuck enjoyed being with his granddaughters.

He was a fan of the Cubs, Bears and Bulls.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

