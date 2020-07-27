Barbara 'Joan' Baron

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Barbara “Joan” Rogers Baron, 89, of Janesville, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 8, 2020, in Janesville, Wis.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to: Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 306 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1245 Clark St., Janesville, WI 53545. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.