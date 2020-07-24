Norman Kibbons

BOURBONNAIS — Norman Craig Kibbons, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Lillian (Landrie) Kibbons. Norman married Shelley Giroux on Sept. 13, 1969, in Kankakee.

Norman was a retired employee of Ameritech, formerly Illinois Bell Telephone, for 31 years. He was a 1966 graduate of Kankakee High School. Norman enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during Vietnam.

Norman was a member of Cornerstone Church.

Surviving are his wife, Shelley Kibbons, of Bourbonnais; one son, Devon and Sheila Kibbons, of San Diego, Calif.; two daughters, Jennifer and Jason Elias, of Lombard, and Katie and Jason Sowder, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Lauren Elias, Ben Elias, Lindsey Elias, Jessica Sowder, James Sowder, Jacob Sowder, Jerry Sowder and Maximus Kibbons; one sister, Cheryle and Arcade Giroux, of East Greenbush, N.Y.; and one sister-in-law, Diane Giroux, of Missoula, Mont.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Jerry Kibbons; and one sister, Karen Brough.

Private family services were held. Interment was in Mound Grove Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.