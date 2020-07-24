Clifford Dunsworth

BOURBONNAIS — Clifford S. Dunsworth, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at his home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1957, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Richard and Constance (Merrick) Dunsworth.

Clifford was a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway.

He enjoyed boating, flying model airplanes and making stained glass.

Clifford loved his cats and looking after homeless animals.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are his partner, Priscilla Williams; one son, Nathan Dunsworth, of California; one daughter, Emily Ryan, of Chicago; his mother, Constance Dunsworth, of Bourbonnais; four sisters, Virginia Hoskins, of Bradley, Karen Chouinard, of Bourbonnais, Jeanette Hollis, of Florida, and Kathy Edwards, of Florida; and four brothers, Walter and Linda Dunsworth, of Kankakee, Matthew and Jackie Dunsworth, of Texas, David and Judy Dunsworth, of Bradley, and Mark Dunsworth, of Bourbonnais.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, July 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.

Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to New Beginnings for Cats.

