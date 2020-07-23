Joseph Johnston

KANKAKEE — Joseph T. Johnston “Joe,” 67, of Kankakee and formerly of Bradley, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 5, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of James T. and Bernadette (Menard) Johnston.

Joe worked for Caterpillar for several years and was a long-term caregiver for his mother, Bernadette.

He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

In his free time, Joe loved spending time on the farm around the campfire with family and friends.

He could be seen around town scouring garage sales with his brother, John.

He was an avid music lover who played rhythm and blues on his many guitars with his friend, Tim. Another passion of his was playing video games, especially Minecraft, and games on his iPad.

Surviving are his siblings, Jane (Dan) O’Connor, of Bourbonnais, John (June) Johnston, of Kankakee, Joann (Ken) Schmidt, of Houston,Texas, and Jeff (Debbie) Johnston, of Momence; brother-in-law, Bill Neff, of Bradley; sister-in-law, Mary Johnston, of Bourbonnais; eight nieces; six nephews; 11 great-nieces; 10 great-nephews; and three great-great nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, James R. Johnston; and one sister, Jackie Neff.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

For the safety of everyone, the family respectfully requests that visitors all wear a face mask and practice social distancing while attending the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

