Marjorie Essington

KANKAKEE — Marjorie “Marge” Essington, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) in Champaign.

She was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Kempton, the daughter of Lyle and Leora (Fuss) Lee. Marge married Dean Essington on Aug. 30, 1950, in Kankakee. They had celebrated 68 years together until he passed away in 2018.

Marge was employed as a U.S. Postal Service Rural Carrier. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and a longtime member of Firebells (Limestone Fire Dept. Auxiliary). Marge enjoyed working in the yard pulling weeds and planting flowers and helping her daughter at her store. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states with her husband while visiting his Army friends.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip (Diane) Essington, of Redmond, Wash.; her daughter, Karen Boudreau, of Champaign; six grandchildren, Jason (Cheryl) Essington and Todd (Cassie) Essington, of Pinedale, Wyo., Rhonda (Kevin) Greene, of Salem, Jill (Jesse) Tooper, of South Carolina, Alicia Boudreau, of Prescott, Ariz., Tim (Katie) Boudreau, of Savoy; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Lois Kelly, of Peoria, Ariz., and Carolyn Legan, of Kankakee; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pam; two sons, Kevin and Richard; and brothers-in-law, Bob Kelly and Leonard Legan.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 24, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Kempton Hill Cemetery in Kempton.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Asbury United Methodist Church.

