ST. ANNE — Irene Peerbolte, 93, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Donora, Pa., the daughter of Charles Sr. and Mary Matsco Evansin.

Irene married Anthony Peerbolte on Jan. 16, 1954, in Highland, Ind. He preceded her in death Nov. 2, 2009.

She worked for City National/First of America Bank and Jewel Food Store. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Irene was active in the PTA and was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. More recently, she volunteered at Asbury Church and the YMCA. She enjoyed her volunteer work, traveling and spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Jerry and Susan Peerbolte, of Fort Smith, Ark., Kenneth and Judy Peerbolte, of St. Anne, and Thomas and Michelle Peerbolte, of Bradley; two grandsons, Michael and Leah Peerbolte, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Timothy and Cara Peerbolte, of Fort Smith, Ark.; one great-grandson; two stepgrandsons, Jim and Cindy Faford, of Bradley, and Joel Faford, of Bradley; two stepgranddaughters, Jennifer and Tim Arnold, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Jill and Jerry Sutton, of Houston, Texas; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Alex Evansin, Charles Evansin Jr., George Evansin and Paul Evansin; and one sister, Anna Evansin Donovan.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please wear a mask and practice all social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.

