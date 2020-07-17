Geraldine McGregor

BONFIELD — Geraldine Rose McGregor, 91, of Bonfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday (July 12, 2020) at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born June 25, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Irma Burgess Kuntz.

Geraldine married Francis McGregor on June 10, 1950, in Kankakee.

Mrs. McGregor was a homemaker. She was a member of the Bonfield Sportsman’s Club and belonged to St. Patrick’s Church in Kankakee.

Geraldine was a devoted wife who loved taking care of her family; she always put them first.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything.

Geraldine enjoyed watching the Bulls and Cubs on TV, along with several game shows. She was even able to watch her Cubbies win the World Series! Geraldine always made time to enjoy a late-night snack. Her wonderful smile could light up any room, and her unique catch phrases brought joy and laughter to those around her.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Dean (Debbie) McGregor, of Bonfield, and Darryl (Karen) McGregor, of Bonfield; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn (Joe) Kleszynski, of Bonfield, and Debbie (Jack) Hampton, of Bourbonnais; 10 grandchildren, Joni Gainey, Jamie Pass, Justin Hampton, Matthew, Dylan, Ethan, Jake and Kylie McGregor, Brandon Kleszynski, and Brittany (Braden) Muhlstadt; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Mayson, Mylee Pass and Reagan Gainey.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 66 years, Francis McGregor; her daughter, Denise Coash; and six brothers and three sisters.

Private family services will be held. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.