Eric Kirchner

KANKAKEE — Eric J. Kirchner was born Oct. 25, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Ralph “Butch” Kirchner and Ardis Knight. He passed away Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at his home.

Eric worked at Shoup Manufacturing for 37 years. He was a partner in Kirchner Racing, first with his brother and most recently with his son who races. He enjoyed fabricating and especially woodworking. There was no one he would not help, and there was nothing he could not fix or build.

Surviving are his wife, Denise, of 40 years, and his son, Ben, both of Limestone; his mother, Ardis (Bryan) Knight, of Tennessee; his brother, Kevin (Sheila) Kirchner, of Bonfield; his sister, Heather (Jeremy) Thurston, of Herscher; his stepbrother, Nigel (Kathy) Knight, of Kankakee; his stepmom and pop, Nancy (Jerry) Snedecor, of Bonfield; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father, Ralph “Butch” Kirchner; and infant sister, Elizabeth, Heather’s twin.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the family for the local MS support group.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.