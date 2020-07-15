EAST DUNDEE — Keilan Love, infant son of Alexcia Harris and Keenan Love, passed away Friday (July 10, 2020) at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Visitation and funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Attendance at funeral services is limited. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Keilan is survived by his mother, Alexcia Harris, of East Dundee; his father, Keenan Love, of Chicago; his siblings, Rayleigh Love, Kingston Love, Keenan Love Jr. and Mekhi Engleburg; his maternal grandparents, Willetta Harris and Brad Green; paternal grandparents, Kim Love and Michael Mitchell; maternal aunts, Jessica Harris, Ariel Smith, Jalobe Davis and Dar’Jae Harris; paternal aunts and uncles, Sakenya Love, Willie Campbell, Alexis Gilyard, Aaliyah Love, Brandee Mitchell, Michael Mitchell Jr., Tristan Mitchell and Don Davis; along with a host of other relatives.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.