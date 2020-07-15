Cecelia Larsen

DWIGHT — Cecelia Margaret Larsen, 96, of Dwight, passed away Saturday (July 11, 2020) at 5:50 p.m. at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with the Rev. David Sabel officiating. Burial will be Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Cecelia was born May 29, 1924, in Livingston County, the daughter of Leo and Matilda (Arnolts) Fraher. She married James Larsen in 1941, in Dwight.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra (Larry) Lane, of Reddick; a son, Dan (Myrtie) Larsen, of Bloomington; grandchildren, Chris Larsen, Todd (Tess) Gall, Chance Larsen and Tammy (Andy) Furbee; and great-granchildren, Gaby, Kate, Christian and Lola.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; one son, Don; two brothers, Verle and Arnold; two sisters, Mae and Dolores; and close friends, Janet O’Donnell and Stanley Anderson.

Cecelia worked at the nursing home for 17 years; along with volunteering as “Granny” at the Fox Center in Dwight for 27 years.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Please sign her online guestbook at hagermemorial.com.