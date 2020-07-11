Obituary budget July 11

Done - Flag - Raymond Olley - $480 obit, it's a long one - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Flag - Theodore Jagman - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Flag - Richard Welker - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Dorothy Moroff - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Patrick Buckley - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Eleanora Shipley - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Brett Weaver - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Eileen Dorsey - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Steve Hagenow - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Diane Menser - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Rufus Turner - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Gloria Goodberlet - $200 obit - second-day run, fh error, they put wrong branch of fh as service location - with photo - no flag
Done - Lester Stephenson - $50 obit - no photo - no flag
Death notices: Salyers
DONE - Obit Recap