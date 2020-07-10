Rufus Turner Jr.

DANFORTH — Rufus M. Turner Jr., 77, of Danforth and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Kankakee, the son of Rufus H. Sr. and Thelma F. (Hertz) Turner. Rufus married Arlene Magruder.

He was a retired employee of J.W. Mortell/ DOW Chemical in Kankakee for 37 and a half years.

Rufus loved riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are two daughters, Terry and David Hall, of Gilman, and Crystal Turner and her half-brother, Martin Kroll, both of Danforth; four grandchildren, Mathew Hall (Arin Hall), Holly and Greg Pierce, Adam Hall, and Dana Zarate; seven great-grandchildren, including, Adam, David, Marshall, Tyler and Haley; and his former wife, Arlene Turner.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Rufus H. Turner III.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

