MOMENCE — Richard Welker, 81, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at his home.

He was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the son of Adam and Kate (Harwood) Welker.

Richard retired from CSL Behring. He liked going for long drives with his friends and family. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. Richard had a kind heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Steve Welker and Troy and Robin Welker, all of Momence; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Pam and Bryan Hamlyn, of Grant Park, and Gina and Greg Palmateer, of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Joshua Palmateer, Aaron Harvey, Janelle Cole, Lindsey Sheppler, Tyler Welker and Kailey Gash; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lona Truesdell, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Dustin Welker; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, until the time of the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.