Raymond Olley

MANTENO — It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond J. Olley announce his peaceful passing on July 4, 2020, at the age of 97.

Raymond will be lovingly remembered by his surviving children, Catherine(Richard) Stevens, Raymond (Patricia) Olley, Joanna (Thomas) Roat, Timothy (Kathleen) Olley, Kevin (Louann) Olley and Regina (George) Schildhouse; his 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; other family members and friends; and all who even had a passing acquaintance with him.

Preceding him in death were his loving and devoted wife, Mary Jane Olley; his daughter, Lorraine Olley Eustice; his brothers, John, Frances, Fred and Thomas Olley; and his parents, John and Mary (Mesch) Olley.

He was born April 2, 1923, and he was raised in Hillsdale, N.J. He graduated high school in 1942 and joined the U.S. Navy. After discharge from the Navy, he married his sweetheart and settled in Hillsdale, N.J., moving to Blue Island in 1966.

Raymond’s work history includes Thermo Electric and Western Electric. He retired from manufacturing supervision from Federal Signal Corporation in 1988. Then following retirement moved to Bloomington, Ind., in 1988 and finally in 2002 he moved to Manteno. He, along with his four brothers, served in World War II. Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served in the Pacific on an LSM311 during wartime. He was a Signalman and Quartermaster. It was just before his ship left the U.S. for the Pacific that he had a chance meeting with a beautiful young girl, Mary Jane, from Blue Island. She became his “pen pal” during his time overseas. Then, after his honorable discharge from the Navy two years later, he was reunited with her. They married in June of 1946 at St. Donatus Church in Blue Island.

He spoke often in later years about the battles that his LSM311 was part of, most significantly the battle at Leyte Gulf, Philippines. Ray had a strong love for the people of the Philippines. He single-handedly raised enough money to build a house in Arteche, Philippines. In 2008, he began a dear friendship with JoJo Sayson, who is from the Philippines, and together they shared many stories and good times making memories and plans. He continued to share his stories about his service time and pretty much any and everything before and after. His life was full. He loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing and boating. He loved his canoe that he bought when he was 9 years old. Last year, he had the pleasure of paddling the canoe in Manteno Lake. The canoe was refurbished and launched in a special ceremony honoring Ray by Project Headspace and Timing founder, Eric Peterson. He was an avid runner after heart surgery for many years. He loved playing with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. What he loved to do best was singing.

Raymond was a very active member of numerous organizations. He was a lifetime honorable member of the American Legion Post 755 where he served as chaplain for several years. He was a lifetime member and 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus 11358 where he served as warden. He was a lifetime member of the LSM/LSMR Association where he served as chaplain. He is a charter member of the World War II National Museum. He was proud to be interviewed for the Veterans History Project in the Library of Congress American Folklore Center. He was very instrumental in having the Traveling WWII Memorial Pillars of Honor come to our area several years ago. He attended an Honor Flight, along with many other WWII Veterans from the Pacific, on a special occasion debuting the movie, the Pacific. He was an over 20-year volunteer at the Manteno Veterans Home where he was cantor for the weekly Catholic service and visited with his fellow veterans. Most recently he was involved in Project Headspace and Timing, headed up by his dear friend, Eric Peterson and was planning events to raise money for homeless veterans.

He as a devout member of St. Joseph Church in Manteno and sang in the choir for many years. His singing career included an audition for “America’s Got Talent.” He sang for many Manteno events as well as for anyone whom he felt needed a song and it was always from his heart.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Project Michelangelo Foundation, the Knights of Columbus or St. Baldricks Foundation Children’s Research.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.