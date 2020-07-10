TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Dorothy Moroff, 90, passed away July 3, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1930, in Forfar, Scotland, the daughter of Nan and Watson Brown.

Dorothy lived in London during World War II and had many stories to tell about those years. She trained as a nurse in London, and upon graduation joined British Overseas Airways Corporation as a hostess on the Comet, the first passenger jet airliner.

She married Edward J. Moroff, of Kankakee, in London in 1954. They returned to the United States and lived in Kankakee for several years before moving to Michigan in 1968, and retiring to Traverse City and Sun City West, Ariz., in 1986.

Dorothy loved dogs, especially Flat Coated Retrievers, which she was instrumental in establishing the breed in the United States. She showed her dogs in bench shows, but her great love was training them to compete in field trials. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering, reading books, traveling and spending time with friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Edward; and brother, Dr. Peffers Brown.

Surviving are sons, John and Andrew (Gwen); and granddaughter, Megan.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering to remember Dorothy will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Cherryland Humane Society, 1750 Ahlberg Road, Traverse City, MI 49696 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Traverse City, Mich.

