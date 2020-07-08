Raul Mangantulao

BOURBONNAIS — Raul N. Mangantulao, 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 8, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 5, 1961, in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines, the son of Benito and Fermina Mangantulao. Raul married Donna in 1996.

Raul worked as a civil engineer in the Philippines, and later as a supervisor for Pactiv-Reynolds.

He enjoyed gardening. Raul loved to keep up with current events. He was generous, kind, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Raul was a very good storyteller with a great sense of humor.

Raul was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Mangantulao, of Bourbonnais; one son, Jason Mangantulao, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Jalen Mangantulao and Janel Mangantulao, both of Bourbonnais; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jane and Sammy Macagba, Julie and Terry Fritz, and Jenina Mangantulao; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ric and Sally Mangantulao and Roy and Maricon Mangantulao; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Bill, Gladys, Jamie and Dave, Greg, Rex, Ryan, Jaja, Sheena and Irwin, Sharmane, Krizzia and Austin, Kevin, Kristian, Justin, Joshua and Jacob; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Charlie, Nina, Ben Ric, Ishee, Jamjam, Janna, Janine and Junric.

Raul was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

