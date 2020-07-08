Gloria Goodberlet

BRADLEY — Gloria Ann (Coy) Goodberlet, 84, passed away April 23, 2020, at Riverside Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born in Kankakee, on June 6, 1935, and was the only daughter of Francis and Irene Coy.

Gloria was a lifelong resident of Kankakee County and had lived in Bradley for more than 60 Years. She met her husband, Robert, while attending Kankakee High School, and they married on Nov. 6, 1954. They were married for 62 years until his passing in January of 2016.

She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, for more than 65 years. Gloria served as Sunday school teacher, superintendent, Women’s Guild, teaching adult classes, vacation Bible school, as well as being on the church council. Her kindness and faith were unwavering.

Gloria was amazing at crafts, sewing, crocheting, quilting, helping her husband with woodworking, and furniture refinishing. As a stay-at-home mom, she was a Cub Scout Den Leader, helped with Boy Scout trips, and went to sporting events for her three sons. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling. Up until her health deteriorated, she was the keeper of a six generation tortellini recipe

Surviving are her three sons along with 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Her sons are Bill Goodberlet (Sue), of York, Pa., Tom Goodberlet (Anna), of Limestone, and Dave Goodberlet (Tonya), of Bradley. Her grandchildren are Sara Goodberlet Pandey (Arun), of Pennsylvania, Barbara Goodberlet (Tone), of Florida; Rachael Driscoll (Andrew), of Indiana; Kyle Goodberlet (Anna Grace), of Indiana, Donna Goodberlet (Dane), of Minnesota, Elisabeth Russell (Jonathon), of Hawaii, Karl Goodberlet (Rachel), of Illinois, Ryan Goodberlet (Andrew), of New Zealand; Josh Spence (Cindy), of Illinois, and Stephanie Sherrell (Charlie), of Illinois.

Gloria is also survived by her younger brother, John Coy (Cindy), of Wintergreen, Va.

Preceding her in death were her older brother, Robert (Georgia) Coy, formerly of Missouri; and her husband, Robert A Goodberlet.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 975 West Brookmont Blvd., Bradley IL 60915.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.