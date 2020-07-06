Norman Schmidt

WOODWORTH — Norman Henry Schmidt passed away Wednesday (July 1, 2020) after reaching the age of 96 years old.

Norman was born Nov. 22, 1923, in Seward, Neb., the son of Emma and Cajus Schmidt.

As a boy, he worked on the family farm with his younger brother, Herman. Together they rode their ponies, Ginger and Dandy, to help herd the cows and to work other chores.

As a young man, Norman completed his studies at Concordia College and became a teacher in Cleveland, Ohio. Eventually, he moved to Woodworth to continue his lifelong passion of teaching at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. His students fondly remember the checker tournaments in his classroom and how the “student champion” got to challenge “the teacher, Mr. Schmidt” to one final round of checkers. It was rumored that Mr. Schmidt was unbeatable! (Even in Norman’s final years at the two assisted-living facilities, no one could win a checker game against him.)

Early in his teaching career, Norman and his first wife, Doris, had five children, Theodore, Robert, Carol Ann, David and Janet. All of his kids had the pleasure of being a student at St Paul’s and being baptized and/or confirmed in the church building across the road.

In later life, Norman worked at the T&D Metal Products in Watseka, where he met and married his second wife, Maxine Vandenberg Schmidt, in 1974. He then became stepfather to Greg and Pam.

Norman remained in faithful service to his church and school in Woodworth. Besides helping out with Sunday school, church picnics, the local Iroquois County Fair Church booth, he even worked during the school’s remodeling project by chipping mortar off old bricks for re-use.

After almost four decades of marriage, Maxine passed away and then Norman moved to North Carolina and lived out his final few years in the loving care of his daughters, Carol and Janet. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Donald Jr., David, Alexander, Clayton, Nathan, Trevor, Kyle and Nick; and four great-grandchildren, December, Daelyn, Emma and Brooklyn.

Norman will be buried next to his wife Maxine in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Woodworth. Due to the complications of COVID-19, the family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St Paul’s Lutheran School, 108 West Woodworth Road, Milford, IL 60953.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.