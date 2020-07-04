Obituary budget July 4

Done - Flag - Cameron Wells Sr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Francisco Ramirez Jr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Robert Graham - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Jerome Whalen - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Mabel Phebus - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Bonnie Fay - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Cecelia Monk - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Andrew Boucher - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Clematine George - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Theresa Marko - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - David Rashenskas - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Johnnie "Butch" Morris - $50 obit - pd via cc - no photo - no flag

Done - Debra Taylor - $50 obit - no photo - no flag

Death notices: (a different) Wells, Curby