Theresa Marko

MT. VERNON — Theresa Marie (Hebert) Marko, 74, of Mt. Vernon and formerly of Kankakee, passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on June 24, 2020.

She was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Blechle) Hebert.

Surviving are her husband, Cristobal “Papa Cris” Barbosa-Gaytan; her children, Tina (Bob) Paul, of Tennessee, Pamela Messier (Lee Giovanini), of California, Dennis Marko and Dawn Marko, of Chebanse, and Raymond (Megan) Marko, of Bourbonnais; her sister-in-law, Jane (James) Hebert; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were two grandsons, Logan Marko and Donald Giovanini III; all four of her brothers, Eugene Hebert, Charles Hebert, Thomas Hebert and James Hebert; two nephews, David and Mark Hebert; and her parents.

Theresa worked at Kankakee State Hospital/Shapiro Developmental Center for 30 years before her well-earned retirement. She spent her retirement showering her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends with love.

A memorial service will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Jensen Memorial Chapel, 1200 N Convent St., Bourbonnais. Theresa will be laid to rest with her parents in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Memorial Chapel.

