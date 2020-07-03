Robert Graham

CRESTVIEW, FLA. — Robert J. Graham, 62, of Crestview, Fla. and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away June 25, 2020.

He was born in Metropolis, on July 4, 1957, the son of Ernest and Rebecca Graham. Rob married the love of his life, Denise Sowders, and to this union, two beautiful daughters were born.

Surviving are his loving wife, Denise Graham, of Crestview; daughter, Heidi Gallegos (Salvador), of Crestview, daughter, Holly Gilbert (Jeffrey), of Phenix City, Ala.; mother and father, Ernest and Rebecca Graham, of Clifton; four brothers; seven grandchildren; and a host of extended family, friends and loved ones.

Rob loved life. He was always the life of the party. Rob was quite mischievous and really enjoyed making others laugh. He loved his family, friends, fun and chocolate! He enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley, golfing and watching the White Sox play. More than anything else, Rob loved and adored his grandchildren. His smile, his heart, his laughter and his immense love of life, especially toward his family, will be greatly missed, yet will live on in their hearts and minds forever.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca “Missy” Livesay.

A celebration of life will take place in Illinois at a future date.

Funeral arrangements are by Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes and Crematory in Florida.

