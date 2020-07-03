LIMESTONE — Jerome “Jerry” Whalen, 79, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at his home.

He was born April 19, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Edwin T. and Theresa (Debish) Whalen. Jerry married Diane Menozzi on Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.

Jerry retired from General Telephone of Illinois after 31 years. After retirement, he worked at Super K-MART until it closed.

He served as a volunteer firefighter for Limestone Township Fire Protection District for 49 years. Jerry was part of four generations of family serving the Limestone area with the fire department.

Jerry was a ham radio operator and was a member of the Argonne Club Radio Society, the Kankakee Area Radio Society (KARS), and the Campfire Camping Club.

He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Diane Whalen, of Limestone; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Mike and Jill Whalen, of Limestone, and Brian and Pebbles Whalen, of Shavertown, Pa.; three grandchildren, Luke Whalen, Chloe Whalen and Casey Whalen; one sister-in-law, Marianne Whalen-Heinzl, of Bourbonnais; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Patrick Whalen.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, July 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich. The Rev. Ron Neitzke will celebrate the Mass. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Goodrich.

Memorials may be made to the Limestone Township Fire Department or the Salina Township Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.