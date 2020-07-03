MOMENCE — Francisco Ramirez Jr., 44, a former resident of Momence and Chicago, passed away June 12, 2020, in Lake Worth, Fla.

He was born March 12, 1976, in Oak Park, to loving parents Francisco and RoseMarie Ramirez.

Francisco grew up in Momence, and later resided in the downtown area of Chicago, where he grew a love for the city life.

He was a remarkable electrician, with many accomplishments and projects completed in the downtown area of Chicago, where he was part of the Local Electrician Union 134.

Francisco started his career working with Huen becoming a journeyman in 2005 where he led several jobs and crews achieving much success in the residential sector. He took pride in his work, and was very knowledgeable and well known in the electrician community, where he will be truly missed.

He was a kind-hearted individual who was best known for his impeccable laugh that brought so much joy to the people he was around. Francisco had a natural-born artistic ability where he enjoyed drawing free hand as well as Japanese coligerfy.

“Frankie” was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews, caring brother and most importantly a loving son with a deep profound love for his mother and father. Frankie had a passion for helping people who struggled with addiction. He touched many individuals lives whom he crossed paths with, sharing his story of life struggles, thus leaving his handprint instilled in the hearts of others. He leaves behind many friends who became family at the Watershed, Victory House, Restoration House of Ministry, and Serenity Wellness.

Special friends who impacted his journey here on earth include: Andy Friden, lifetime-long friend and colleague, Julian Briseno, and Dr. Omar and Michelle Garcia.

Surviving are his parents, Francisco and RoseMarie Ramirez, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; sister, Christina Reed (Rodney), of Bourbonnais, sister, Kimberly Ramirez (Jason K3), of Momence; brother, DJ Ramirez (Beverly), of Momence; nieces and nephews, Zachariah, Mariah, Vanessa, Jada, Genesis, Julian, Carter and Jayveon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Johnathan Ramirez.

Memorial services will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 25 at Browns Funeral Home, Lantana, Fla. A celebration of life will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 3 at Island Park in Momence, with a balloon release and candle vigil. A later memorial service is to be announced, including for final resting place next to his brother in Momence.