David Rashenskas

AROMA PARK — David L. Rashenskas, 74, of Aroma Park, passed away June 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Ed Rashenskas and Dale Jefferson Rashenskas. David was married to Sherry Giardina on Sept. 3, 1983. She survives.

David was a carpenter by trade and loved to go fishing and hunting in his spare time. His true joy was seeing his grandchildren and having great talks with them. David enjoyed getting together with family and friends. He was a Christian.

Surviving are his sons, Devlin Rashenskas, of Herscher, and Matthew (Carrieanne Swanson) Rashenskas, of Aroma Park; a sister, Dawn (Lee) Behnkee, of Athens; grandchildren, Alee Rashenskas, Zeb Rashenskas, Grace Supernaut and Khale Rashenskas; great-grandchildren, Zayden and Merrick Rashenskas; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Denice; and his parents.

A celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Aroma Park.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.