KANKAKEE — Clematine George, 91, of Kankakee, passed away at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee on Tuesday (June 30, 2020).

She was born June 5, 1929, in Elkville, the daughter of Marvin and Roxie (Wheatly) Walters. She married Eugene E. George Sr. on Feb. 16, 1946. Eugene “Gene” passed away Jan. 28, 1989.

Surviving are one daughter, Donna (Marc) Fairfield, of Kankakee; three sons, Eugene “Ed” (Bonnie) George Jr., of Bradley, Terry (Ruth) George, of Bourbonnais, and Kevin, of Texas; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and a close friend, Lillian Hansen.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters; three brothers; and a special sister-in-law, Betty.

The visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, also at the funeral home. Per the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

