BRADLEY — Rosalind “Roz” Martens was born Feb. 25, 1955, to Harry and Joyce Schweizer, in Kankakee.

Being raised in a large family, Roz learned from a young age how to be gracious and humble. She was always known for her beautiful smile, jovial spirit and exuberant laugh.

Roz was someone who you could connect with instantly, which was the case at just 18 years old when she met her future husband, Richard. It wasn’t long after they began dating that her beauty, inside and out, won his heart and he wanted nothing more than to make her his bride and begin a family.

Out of all her life achievements, being an outstanding mother was certainly one of her most cherished acts of love that she was able to provide to her only child and daughter, Kristin.

She always provided the most selfless acts of love for her family. She always made sure her daughter felt loved, how proud she was of her, and how she would be there for her no matter what.

Roz was an avid seamstress, and great with hair and braids.

She would go without to make sure her family had everything they needed. Roz’s granddaughters, Makayla and Lexi, gave her a fresh outlook on life despite all of the illness and hardships she faced. When she had her “girls,” the pain melted away from her face and her mischievous spirit never wavered.

Roz’s devotion to her family and friends showed how much she truly cared for everyone in her life. Her husband cared for her well-being until the very end. She was the greatest wife, mother and grandmother this earth has ever been graced by.

She courageously fought year after year until she finally won, to free herself against disease of both the body and mind. She walked pain-free into heaven and was greeted by Jesus and all who had gone before her on May 13, 2020.

Roz leaves a huge hole in many hearts with her unexpected departure for many family and friends.

She was a sister, aunt, and a great friend.

As a mother, she taught her daughter everything, except how to live without her.

To lose such a light of peace and beauty in this world is so devastating, but her family will follow the beacon of love that shines from the heavens from both her amazing heart and smile that will continue to radiate throughout eternity until her family and friends join her in paradise.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.