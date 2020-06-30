Candice Jacobson

BELLE PLAINE, MINN. — Candice Lynn Jacobson, 50, of Belle Plaine, Minn., and formerly of Shakopee, Minn., passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020) at her home.

She was born in Champaign, on July 6, 1969, the daughter of Kenneth and Lynella (Ratz) Hansen. Candice married Ryan Jacobson in Chaska, Minn., on Sept. 22, 2007.

Candice had a passion for life, she had a love for camping and nature, she also had a laugh and a smile that would light up any room. She loved her friends and family and was always ready to give anyone a big hug. Candice’s family was her life, and Candice was a proud and happy pet parent to Bella, Maddie, Midnite and Oreo.

Surviving are her husband, Ryan; sister, Diane French; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vicki and Jon Jacobson; grandfather, Harry McGilvrey; sister-in-law, Stacy (Tony) Cobb; along with many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Kenneth and Lynella (Ratz) Hansen; grandmother, Donna McGilvrey; and brother-in-law, David French.

A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Shakopee V.F.W. Post 4046, 1201 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, Minn.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements are by McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, MN 55379, phone 952-445-2755.

