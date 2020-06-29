AURORA — Ludmila Onopiuck, 81, of Aurora, passed away June 22, 2020, at Constitution House in Aurora.

She was born March 5, 1939, in Russia, the daughter of Ivan Prokopenko and Lydia Shamrai. Ludmila married Paul Onopiuck in 1959. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Onopiuck-Wong and husband Dan Wong, and Vera Onopiuck-Hajduk and husband Greg Hajduk; three granddaughters and their spouses, Kelly Hajduk and Ben Dahl, Teri Hajduk-Lentvogt and Daniel Lentvogt, and Lindsey Hajduk and Jedediah Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Aurelia Mae Lentvogt.

Cremation rites have been accorded. An inurnment and private graveside service and will be in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.

Memorials may be made to Constitution House, 401 Constitution Drive, Aurora, Illinois 60506.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

