MOMENCE — Ella “Louise” Nelson (nee Savage), 105, of Momence, passed away June 16, 2020, at her home in Momence.

She was born April 22, 1915, in Sedalia, Mo.

Louise was married in 1935 to Wilbur “Bud” Nelson. They were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death.

She was a city girl until after World War II, when she and Bud moved to the farm and were both very active in working the farm.

Louise enjoyed needlepoint and being a part of several senior citizen’s groups. She also loved dogs.

She was one of the founders of St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, Ind.

Surviving are sons, Michael and Francine Nelson, of Momence, Mark and Elaine Nelson, of Momence, and (the late Jack) and Judy Nelson, of Schneider, Ind.; and daughter, Judith and (the late Thomas) Millea, of Kankakee. Louise was a grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 12; and great-great-grandmother of two. She also had many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Wilbur Nelson; and a son, Jack Nelson.

Funeral Mass will be at a later date at St. Augusta Catholic Church, Lake Village, Ind. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to St. Augusta Catholic Church in Lake Village, Ind. or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.