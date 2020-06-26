HERSCHER — On Friday, May 15, 2020, Paula Hegeler, loving wife and mother of one child, passed away at age 64.

Paula was born Tuesday, July 5, 1955, in Pontiac, the daughter of Edward and Jessie (Ely) Livesay.

She attended Eastridge High School in Kankakee, and Illinois State University.

On Oct. 3, 1994, she married John Hegeler.

They raised one daughter, Kristin.

Paula had a passion for many things, especially gardening. She also loved to watch birds and wildlife. She combined her two favorite hobbies to create beautiful art of flora.

She was also an avid reader and true Anglophile.

Paula’s drawings and paintings were much admired by friends and family, but also by all who frequented her home, where her drawings were displayed.

She was also an avid music lover of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and Talking Heads.

Paula was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and laughter and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Preceding her in death were her father, Edward; her mother, Jessie; and her nephew, Ty.

Surviving are her husband, John; her one child, Kristin; her brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Sherry; and nephew, Darren and his wife, Elizabeth.

A “celebration of life” party will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Kennedy Pointe Restaurant and Pub, 2245 Kennedy Road, Bristol, IL 60512.

Memorials may be sent to 427 Fairhaven Drive, Yorkville, IL 60560, which will be sent to The Edward Foundation, 801 South Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540.