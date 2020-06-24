Carole Hassett

BRADLEY — Carole F. Hassett, 76, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Amita Heritage Village in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Howard and Frances (Weaver) Gash. Carole married Robert Devenouges. He preceded her in death. She then married Richard Hassett. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2018.

Carole was a retired employee of CSL Behring. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son, Robert and Melinda Devenouges, of North Carolina; one daughter, Lisa Riberdy, of Tennessee; one stepson, Richard James II and Toni Hassett, of Bourbonnais; three stepdaughters, Romy Mietzner, of Bourbonnais, Laura and Craig Schreiner, of Herscher, and Gina and Terry Skoumal, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Gash and Judy Vollmer-Gash, of Kankakee; and one sister, Shiela Koerner, of Cabery. Also surviving is her best friend, Buddy.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Gash.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Following the church protocol for funerals, masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

