BRADLEY — Paul Gambrel, 74, formerly of Bradley, passed away May 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice – Lakeland Hospice House in Lakeland, Fla.

He was born in Nashville, Tenn., on June 11, 1945, the son of Verland and Ruth (Anderson) Gambrel.

Paul married Jerry Clark on Aug. 14, 1971, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Kankakee. She survives.

He had retired from the workforce.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served faithfully on many boards and committees as well as taught Sunday school and was an Awana leader. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ which was evident in all he did.

II Timothy 4:7 expresses Paul’s goal in life: “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Jerry; sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Kerri Gambrel, of Lakeland, Fla., and Alan and Deborah Gambrel, of DeBary, Fla.; and grandsons, Matthew, Charlie and Jackson Gambrel. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Norma Gambrel, of Beaverton, Ore.; his sister, Laura Estes, of Florissant, Mo., and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Larry Brown, of Bloomington, Ind., and Mary and Gordon Frobish, of Fairbury.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1300 West Hawkins, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.