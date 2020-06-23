KANKAKEE — Ollie Mitchell, 100 years old, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) while residing with her granddaughter in Chicago.

Services took place Saturday, June 13, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Pastor K. Edward Copeland officiated. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Ollie Mitchell was born Jan. 2, 1920, in Chicago, and lived most of her early years there. In those years, there were two boys born, William and Ronald. At the age of 17, she confessed hope in Christ at the Salem Baptist Church and served as an usher and a nurse.

Later in life, she married Jarrett Mitchell and born to this union were two sons, Jarrett Mitchell and Solomon Mitchell. They were blessed with an adopted son, Michael Mitchell.

She and her family moved from Chicago to Hopkins Park, where she lived for 39 years. Ollie joined the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church of Hopkins Park, where she sang in the choir for 19 years. While members of Greater St. Paul Church, she and her husband started a Boy Scouts Club and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and as a leader for Girl Scouts and Brownies starting in July 1989. Ollie was also a member of the Eastern Star East Gate 94.

After the death of her husband, she moved from Hopkins Park to Kankakee. On July 23, 1989, she joined Morning Star Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess.

She loved gospel music. The songs she loved so well in life included: “It is Well With My Soul,” “God Will Take Care of You,” “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” “Your Grace and Mercy Brought Me Through,” “When I Come to the End of My Journey” and “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder, I’ll Be There.”

She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons and one daughter-in-law, William Hollis, of Dolton, Ronald Hollis, of Chicago, Jarrett and Laura Mitchell Jr., of Kankakee, and Michael Mitchell, of Mesa, Ariz.; special “daughter,” Bonnie Tolliver; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Solomon Mitchell; and her siblings, Parthenia, Chauncy, Ruth, Charlie and Mollie.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.