Robert Mehrer

KANKAKEE — Robert Clyde “Bob” Mehrer, 98, a life-long resident of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at his daughter’s home in Bourbonnais.

He was born April 5, 1922, in Kankakee, the son of Elmer E. and Zada Hull Mehrer.

Bob married Lilly M. Ingrum on July 12, 1956. She preceded him in death Sept. 30, 2012.

He was a radio engineer for WKAN-Kankakee. He was a tool die maker and a boilermaker. In 2010, he retired at the age of 88 from Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, where he worked as a maintenance engineer.

Bob was a member of the Kankakee Area Radio Society and and his ham operator number was WK9CWF.

He enjoyed motorcycles and going camping.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 3365th Signal Service Battalion Pacific Campaign.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph O. Mehrer, of Ocala, Fla., and Louie R. and Debra L. Mehrer, of Chapel Hill, Tenn.; two daughters, Nora Walker, of Bourbonnais, and Sabrina Haigh, of Kankakee; 19 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ronald Mehrer and Edward L. Mehrer; and one brother and sister-in-law, Dode H. and Correne M. Mehrer.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service Friday, June 19, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service.

Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines as per the CDC.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Private family inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.