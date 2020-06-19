Jolene Kreher

BOURBONNAIS — Jolene Kay Kreher, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away June 13, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center.

She was born June 27, 1952, in Chicago, the daughter of Elroy and Dorothy E. (Yeadicke) Kerschke. Jolene married Kevin “Casey” Kreher on Oct. 27, 1984.

Jolene graduated from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb and she worked at The Daily Journal for many years as a graphic designer. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley. Jolene loved camping, spending time with her family and going out to eat. She was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Coca-Cola and Oreos.

Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Terry) Chinn, of Bourbonnais; sister-in-law, Sue Lucas, Wisconsin; one niece, Natalie Chinn, of Estero, Fla.; four nephews, Austin (Alexa) Chinn, of Tinley Park, Jim (Nadia) Kerschke, of Waukee, Iowa, Dale Kerschke, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Kevin (Maria Luisa) Lucas, of Columbus, Ohio.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Kevin “Casey” Kreher; a brother, Dennis Kerschke; two sisters-in-law, Joan Kerschke and Kathleen Vizza; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Lucas.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. A prayer service will immediately follow, with Lynne Culkin officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is recommended that all guests follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a face covering during the visitation.

