MOMENCE — John Haffner, 74, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at his home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1945, in Blue Island, the son of Paul and Viola Krueger Haffner. John married Sharon Wright on July 6, 1965, in Kankakee. She survives, of Momence.

In addition to his wife, surviving are three daughters, Susan Pickel (Nathaniel Walden), of Momence, Terri (Steven) Hood, of Bradley, and Karen Sullivan (Timothy Markovich), of Momence; one son, Donald Haffner, of Momence; two stepdaughters, Sonia Minter, of Lakeland, Fla., and Rhonda Hall, of Momence; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Pauline Haffner.

John was retired as a laborer from Bennett Industries in Peotone.

He was an avid junker and enjoyed fishing, and going to flea markets and casinos.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Parish Hall in Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.