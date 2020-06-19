Charles 'Chuck' Jones

FORT ATKINSON, WIS. — Charles E. “Chuck” Jones, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., formerly of Kankakee, passed away June 7, 2020, at his home after a long illness.

Chuck was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Anna C. Jones.

He graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School in 1970. Chuck married Lori Leidecker on Oct. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Chuck retired from Ryder Transportation in 2014 after 24 years of service.

He loved woodworking, grilling out, working in his yard and showing everyone who came to visit the sites of Wisconsin. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tailgating at NASCAR races and gathering at Christmas with the family. He was the “head” grilling chef at the races and “chief” noodle maker every Christmas. Chuck loved spending time with his dog, Allie, and cats, Frieda and Naomi. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Lori, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; daughters, Meghan Lause and Lindsey Gund, both of Kankakee; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Jamie Thomas, of Donovan, and Jennifer Proud and Kevin Proud, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and eight grandchildren, Ellie, Riley, Mason, Oliver, Finley, Gus, Elton and Griffin. Also surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Steve Birr, of Bourbonnais, and Marilyn and George Drolet, of Bradley; two brothers, Stephen D. Jones, of Lompoc, Calif., and Donald R. Jones and friend Diane, of Bradley; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Philip A. Jones and James W. Jones; two sisters, Nancy S. Reck and Patti A. Bender; his “special” sister, Lon Jones; three nephews, Steve Reck, Donald Tomas and Donnie Jones; one niece, Sherri Drolet; and his “buddy” grandson, Jackson.

Cremation rites have been accorded at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, Wis. A local celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made for the wishes of the family.