Thomas Salyers

KANKAKEE — Thomas Lee Salyers, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Thomas was born Feb. 21, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Gary Lee and Cheryl (Dodds) Salyer. He was preceded in death by his mother; one sister, Leanne Salyer; and one great-niece, Lilly May Hoskins.

Surviving are his wife, Roberta Salyers, of Kankakee; five children, Matthew Salyers, Tasha Files, Jennifer Wilson, Thomas Lee Salyers II and Charlotte Delarosa; five brothers and sisters, Ricky Allen (Diane) Salyers, Lesha Kay Williams, Stacy Lynn Gosse, Rusty Wade Salyer and Gary Salyer; his father, Gary Lee Salyer, of Martinton; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Thomas loved NASCAR, especially being a Dale Earnhardt fan.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 20 in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Graveside services will follow at noon.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

