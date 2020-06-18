stanley curry

PIPER CITY — Stanley D. Curry, 70, of Piper City, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020).

Stan was born Sept. 5, 1949, the son of Paul Curry and Savilla Miller. He was originally from Bradley.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Stan enjoyed buying and selling art glass, metal detecting and gardening. He always had a knack for growing the most amazing tomatoes. Stan had a great appreciation for nature and was an avid fisherman who always had fishing tales to tell. In fact, he was quite a storyteller, but one of the few things he wasn’t quick to share were his favorite asparagus and morel spots. Those were his little secrets.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Curry; a daughter, Denise (Casey) Tatom; one sister, Patricia Coy; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Donald Curry and Roderick Curry.

Services will not be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.