Margaret Deyoung

MOMENCE — Margaret M. DeYoung, 83, of Momence, passed away Monday (June 15, 2020) at her home.

She was born May 25, 1937, in Stevens Point, Wis., the daughter of Victor T. and Lorraine Mellor Konopacke. Margaret married Roland DeYoung on Dec. 16, 1978, in Momence. He survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Dennis) Johnson, of Wheatfield, Ind.; one stepdaughter, Tammy (Jimmy) Jones, of Georgia; one stepson, Todd (Kim) DeYoung, of Kansas; one stepson-in-law, Tim Westmoreland, of Georgia; one brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sandra Konopacke, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Craig Johnson, Jessica (Joe) Bult and Jordan Bishir; four step-grandchildren, Whitney (Neko) Jones, Taylor (Andy) Barry, Chloe DeYoung and Bradford DeYoung; one great-grandchild, Chandler Bult; and three step-great-grandchildren, Sutton Barry, Lenox Jones and Ellery Jones.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, David Lambert; one daughter, Debbie Jean Bishir; and one stepdaughter, Janie Westmoreland.

She was a bank teller at Parish Bank for over 30 years.

Margaret enjoyed reading fiction books and loved receiving videos from her great-grandchild, Chandler Bult.

The family would like to extend “a special thank you to the Home Helpers of Bourbonnais.”

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at First Baptist Church in Momence until the 11 a.m. funeral services. The Rev. Tim Filkins will officiate. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

