Charles Thompson

PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Charles Arthur Thompson, 79, of Phoenix, Ariz., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away May 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 5, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Alice Mickelson. Charles married Teresa Ikeler Thompson on Feb. 14, 1989, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death.

Charles was a police officer in his earlier years followed by being a truck driver and then a school bus driver, before retiring.

He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 as an Expert Marksman.

Surviving are sons, Mike Thompson, of Bradley, and Gary (Jan) Thompson, of Buckeye, Ariz.; daughters, Denise (Lynn) Graf, of Wilmington, Julie (Debra) Thompson, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jennifer (Craig) Book, of Clarksville, Tenn.; brothers, Don Thompson, of Mohomet, and Terry (Margaret) Thompson, of Bradley; sister, Sally Hood, of Aroma Park; 11 grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were a son, Brian; his wife, Teresa; parents, Art and Alice; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kathie Thompson; sister-in-law, Bonnie (wife of Don) Thompson; brother-in-law, George (husband of Sally) Hood; and Denise, Mike and Gary’s mother, Nancy Whitman Seifert.

Memorial services will be at a later date at Aroma Park Boat Club. Burial will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.