John Wells

KANKAKEE — John Henry Wells, 70, of Kankakee, passed away June 7, 2020, at his home.

John was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Helena, Ark., the son of Henry Lee and Algloria Farmer Wells.

He received his formal education in Kankakee School District 111.

John was a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He loved to reading his Bible and watching sports on the television.

Surviving are his son, Anthony Prince, of Kankakee; his sisters, Irma Wells Hooks, of Idabel, Okla., and Barbara Wells, of Chicago; his brothers, Raymond Wells, Eugen Wells and Steve Wells, all of Kankakee; and three grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Algloria; and his brothers, Michael Wells and Wayne Wells.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.