Dennis Rechkemmer

COAL CITY — Dennis L. Rechkemmer, 81, of Coal City, passed away May 22, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare’s Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.

Dennis was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Levi L. Rechkemmer Sr. and Golda Hildabridle Rechkemmer.

He married the love of his life, Diane Beaupre, on July 11, 1959, in St. Anne.

Dennis was a industrial electrician and retired from Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights after working there for 33 years.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961.

Dennis was a lifetime member of the NRA. He taught apprenticeship classes at Prairie State College and various classes at Governors State University. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling and doing anything outdoors. Diane and Dennis did several cross country motorcycle trips. Dennis enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, scuba diving and shooting photography. But his greatest passion was flying. He had his private pilot’s license and was a certified flight instructor. Dennis was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, EAA and built his own airplane, a KitFox, in 1995. Dennis, with the help of his wife, Diane, also constructed the log cabin in 2000 they called home, in Rushville, until 2016.

Surviving are his wife, Diane; two daughters and one son-in-law, Christine Soda and Donita and Bill Mincey; two brothers, Levi L. Rechkemmer Jr. and Barney Rechkemmer; and four grandchildren, Cory Soda, Kevin Soda, Taylor Mincey and Chase Mincey; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Levi and Golda Rechkemmer; his brothers, Glendale Rechkemmer and Maurice Rechkemmer; and his sister, Joyce Regnier

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be at a later date.