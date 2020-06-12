Shirley Ouellette

KANKAKEE — A wonderful woman passed away, taken to heaven on May 25, 2020, at 89 years of age.

Shirley J. Ouellette was born June 16, 1930, the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn (Reed) Bushey.

Shirley retired from St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

She was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church and Ladies of the Moose.

Shirley loved to read, play cards, watch “Wheel of Fortune” and visit with family and friends. She enjoyed and adored her grandchildren.

She married Wilfred “Gerald” Ouellette on Jan 22, 1949, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee.

They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.

Surviving are her husband; and five children, Alan Ouellette, Larry Ouellette, Sheila and Kenneth (Butch) McCormick, Anna and Steve Dumey and Mark and Doreen Ouellette. She also has two sisters, Linda Slabik and Vicky and (Dale) Hendrickson. Shirley has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Julie Ouellette; two sisters, Marilyn Crews and Karen Ouellette; and two brothers, Edwin Bushey and Dallas Bushey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice of Joliet.

