Vicki McCullough

MARTINTON — Vicki L. McCullough, 70, of Martinton, passed away Saturday (June 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Kankakee, a daughter of Merle and Carol Maxine (Frankum) Stephenson. Vicki married James W. McCullough, in Papineau, on Dec. 30, 1967. He preceded her in death May 2, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Netta Long.

Surviving are one son, Timothy McCullough, of Martinton; one sister, Roberta (Tim) Melton, of Crosby, Texas; a special niece, Danielle Cote, of Martinton; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Vicki was a member of the United Church of Christ in Papineau. She farmed with her husband for many years and loved her flower garden and her dog, Cujo.

Private visitation will be at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka; and private graveside services will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals.

