BOURBONNAIS — Mary Ellen Burton, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (June 7, 2020) at her home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Clement and Macel (Caillouette) Raiche. Mary Ellen married Gordon R. Burton on May 16, 1953, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Mary Ellen was a homemaker. She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School.

She was very creative and artistic, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary Ellen was a loving wife, and dedicated mother and grandmother.

Mary Ellen was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais for many years.

Surviving are her husband, Gordon Burton of Bourbonnais; two sons, Michael Burton of Tucson, AZ and Gary & Joan Burton of Concord, CA; three daughters, Debra Burton of Ocala, FL, Judy Burton & Jim Walters of Rogue River, OR, and Sandra & William Trubach of St. Anne; seven grandchildren, Michelle Crandell, Bethany Foster, Matthew Burton, Barrett Burton, Katie Burton, Nathan Walters, and Grant Trubach; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy & Jim Reising of Spring Hill, TN and Carol & Carlos Caleron of Fresno, CA; and one brother, David & Madonna Raiche of Bourbonnais.

Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Steven Burton; and two sisters, Rita Legacy and Phyllis Longtin.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, we will only be allowing 10 people at a time in the funeral home during the visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a 11 a.m. at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.