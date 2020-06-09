REDDICK — Scot A. Savoie “Savy,” 50, of Reddick, passed away May 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and his dearest friends.

He was born Oct. 29, 1969, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Phyllis Depatis Savoie.

Savy worked at Goodberlet Home Services in Kankakee as an HVAC installer.

He enjoyed fishing and four wheeling, especially with his family and “Missouri” friends at the cabin. When at home, he would likely be seen with his two dogs, Marla and Macy, by his side.

Savy was a true Bears and Sox fan and rarely said no when his brothers would call for a tee time on the golf course. Savy could easily beat anyone and everyone at a game of bags, darts and horseshoes. One of his favorite things to do was hang out with his wonderful group of friends.

Of all the things Savy enjoyed, what he loved most was to watch his sons play sports and coach them on the baseball field. He loved to watch Daven weld things in the shed and cheer on Clay when he scored a touchdown. If Savy were not watching one on the field, he would be hunting in the woods with the other.

Surviving are his wife, Beth Schultz Savoie; two sons, Clay Schultz Savoie and Daven Arseneau, of Reddick; his parents, of St. Anne; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jeff Moranz, of Martinton; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Kevin and Amy Savoie, Raymond Savoie, John and Judy Savoie, and Eric Savoie, all of St. Anne, Tracey Savoie, wife of the late Tim Savoie, and Eli and Rosemary Savoie, of Memphis, Tenn.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Tim Savoie.

The Scot Savoie Memorial fund has been established for those wishing to contribute at Campus State Bank, PO Box 127, Campus, IL 60920.

To honor Savy’s wishes, a small private celebration of life was held for family and close friends. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.