Bertha Duits

ASHKUM — Bertha E. Duits, 81, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (June 4, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 30, 1939, in Baker, Ore., a daughter of Alonzo and Bessie (Davis) Newton. On Aug. 31, 1960, she married Henry Duits, in Woodstock.

Bertha worked as a machine operator in Woodstock, then moved to California, where she enjoyed working at Button King and adored going to garage sales and antiquing with her sister-in-law, Lil Chaudoin. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and bowling in her younger years. Bertha loved taking walks around town, reading and always loved listening to her favorite artist, Elvis.

Surviving are her sons, Henry Jr. (Renu Chaudhary) Duits, of California, and Raymond Duits; her daughters, Tykia Long, of Ashkum, Leanna (Duane Boyd) Thompson, of Decatur, and Melissa (Charles) Sjouwke, of Kankakee; two brothers, Joe (Mary Jo) Chaudoin, and Jim (Diane) Chaudoin, of Stockton, Calif.; three sisters, Beverly Elson, of Vancouver, Wash., Letha Lonzo, of Tuscan, Ariz., and Kathy (Danny) Jones, of Portland, Ore.; her many grandchildren, Dustin and Megan Duits, Casey Horsch, Seth Rubo, R.J. Thompson, Lori and Sean Fabbri, Corey and Heather Harrington, Dylan Sjouwke, Jayden, Zoey, and Garrett Duits; and seven great- grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry; her parents; her brothers, Bob and Mike Chaudoin, and Bill Newton.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Jenson Funeral Home.